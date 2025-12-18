Osagyefo Kwaw Frieku IV Admitted Member of Western Regional House of Chiefs

The new Omanhene of the Shama Traditional Area, Osagyefo Kwaw Frieku IV, has been officially admitted as a member of the Western Regional House of Chiefs (WRHC) in Sekondi. Osagyefo Frieku, who was installed in March 2025 and gazetted on December 15, 2025, by the National House of Chiefs, was formally processed by the Shama Traditional Council and the WRHC.

The ceremony, held on Monday, was presided over by the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Kobina Nketsia V. Also in attendance were the Vice President and Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyemang IX, the Abusuapanyin of the House, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, and other members. Justice Akua Sarpoma Amoa, a High Court Judge, led Osagyefo Frieku in taking the Oath of Secrecy and Oath of Office as a member of the Judicial Committee of the House.

The gazetting of Osagyefo Frieku ends a 13-year vacancy on the Shama stool and concludes a prolonged chieftaincy dispute in the Shama Traditional Area. Welcoming the new member, Nana Nketsia advised him to learn from the stool and remain focused. “Your predecessor was a very noble and prominent person. So, take a leaf from history, embrace everybody, and be like the sun, shining on everybody in Shama,” he added.

In an interview, Osagyefo Frieku acknowledged existing disputes in the area, including Konfeiku, Yabiw, and Supom Dunkwa, but confirmed that he had facilitated amicable settlements to ensure peace. He further stated that peaceful resolution efforts were ongoing in Aboadze. The Omanhene stressed that political interference often fuels misunderstanding and chieftaincy disputes, and he called for District Assemblies to collaborate with chiefs for local development.

Osagyefo Frieku urged elders, youth, and the citizenry to unite behind the Shama stool for peace and development. “Let’s all unite and fight for peace; everybody should put out their differences and join together for development. My doors are open, and I welcome everybody. Shama’s development is my focus,” he said.

The Acting Queenmother of Shama Traditional Area, Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, hailed the event and expressed confidence that the new Omanhene would work hard to unify all factions, fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development in the Shama Traditional Area.

By Clement Adzei Boye, Sekondi

