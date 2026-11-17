The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has warned that Ghana’s agriculture sector is under serious threat, describing it as a national security issue.

Dr. Bawumia made the remarks during a visit to the Asutuare Water Users Association in the Kpone Irrigation enclave.

Before meeting stakeholders, he toured their farms, inspected the irrigation facility, and visited one rice mill.

“What I saw was sobering,” Dr. Bawumia said.

According to him, rice farmers in the area cannot sell their rice even at half the old price because cheaper foreign imports have flooded the market. Meanwhile, fertilizer, seeds, and tractor services have all become more expensive.

He noted that Phase 2 of the Kpone Irrigation Scheme has stalled, while millers are struggling with high electricity costs and no demand for their services.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that agriculture must be treated with urgency.

“I made the point clearly that agriculture is a national security issue. If agriculture collapses, unemployment will rise and the livelihoods of most Ghanaians will be destroyed,” he said.

He called for immediate action to restore incentives previously given to farmers and to use government’s purchasing power to support local farmers.

“We must act with urgency to restore the incentives previously given to farmers and use government’s purchasing power to support our farmers,” he said.

“We cannot preach food security while letting our own farmers go bankrupt. Our farmers feed this nation. It is time this nation fed them back,” Dr. Bawumia added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme