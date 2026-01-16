Over 5000 winners rewarded in EGL Akye3de3 Kese3, promo to continue till 2029- Adiza Ibrahim

Over five thousand winners were reward by Electroland Ghana Limited(EGL) in it’s Akye3de3 Kese3 Promotions.

The promotion will continue till 2029, as EGL extends it’s partnerships with National Lottoeries Authority’s Caritas platform.

ACCRA FULL SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS HOUSE MAKEOVER

Those who received rewards were made of weekly and monthly winners, ultimate regional winners among others.

Also, the four ultimate regional winners received about GHC100,000 worth of SAMSUNG, TCl, Midea and NASCO electronics house makeover with the Midea Winner getting a full expense paid trip to Morocco to watch the AFCON finals.

Speaking to ghanaiantimes.com.gh, Marketing and Media Relations Manager of EGL, Adiza Ibrahim said, the ongoing expansion of the showroom in Northern Region, which is expected to be recommissioned before Q2 2026 will help reduce unemployment in the region and increase manpower for the business.

She said, with 33 shops nationwide, Electroland provides substantial local employment, prioritising hiring from each destination locality and creating opportunities for local vendors.

She added that plans are underway to open five new shops yearly, bringing world-class products closer to doorsteps across all 16 regions, adding that in 2025, it expanded into strategic areas, including Swedru, Akim Oda, Dansoman, Oyarifa, and further growth in Kumasi.

Adiza Ibrahim further revealed that 2026 will be bigger and better than what customers have experienced.

“We have rewarded over 5000 customers, some customers win more than just an item for just buying a product. So in 2026, we have extended our partnership with the National Lottoeries Authority’s (NLA) Caritas platform, so Akye3de3 Kese3 is something that has come to stay,” she revealed.

TAMALE TCL ELECTRONIC HOUSE MAKE OVER

According to her, Electroland Ghana will extend it to 2029, adding that it will move to Volta, Western, Eastern Regions and all others to ensure fairness in distribution.

“Our core mission is to give customers a compelling reason to buy with us and feel genuinely excited about their purchases. Akye3de3 Kese3

is more than a promo; it’s our commitment to sharing success with the communities that have fueled our growth for over 15 years,” she added.

Launched in October 2024, the initiative has already impacted over 5,000 beneficiaries, solidifying its status as the largest and most impactful promotion of its kind ever run by an electronics dealership in Ghana within a single year.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme