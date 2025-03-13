Over 700 entries received for Ghana Beverage Awards 2024

Global Media Alli­ance, the organisers of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA), has officially closed nominations for this year’s edition, having received more than 700 submissions from players and enthusiasts within the beverage industry throughout Ghana.

The overwhelming response, which is about a 20 per cent increase from the previous year, reflects the growing interest and recognition of excellence within Ghana’s dynamic beverage sector.

Commenting on the success of the nominations phase, Chief Director for Global Media Alli­ance, Emma Wenani, expressed enthusiasm about the industry’s participation, stating that, “The high volume of entries is a testa­ment to the remarkable growth and innovation within Ghana’s beverage industry.”

“We are particularly excited about the introduction of two new categories—Bar of the Year and Bartender of the Year—which highlight the vital contri­butions of hospitality profession­als in shaping the industry and we look forward to celebrating the outstanding contributions of brands and entrepreneurs who continue to drive the sector forward,” she stated.

Ms Wenani explained that following nominations, beverage brands and the general public would be given the chance to vote for their preferred brand for the product of the year as well as the bar and bartender of the year via stipulated channels which would be communicated later.

In its 9th year, Ghana Bever­age Awards remains committed to promoting excellence and innovation in Ghana’s beverage industry.

Following the closure of nominations, an industry tour will be conducted virtually by the members of the judging panel.

The Tour will provide valu­able insights into the operations and innovations of key play­ers within the industry while ensuring accessibility and broad participation.

GBA 2024 will also feature the maiden edition of Beverage Industry Forum. Scheduled for March 26, 2025, the forum will serve as a strategic platform for key stakeholders, including industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, to engage in insightful discussions on trends, challenges, and opportunities within the beverage sector

