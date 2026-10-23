OWASS FM appeals for privacy following death of Seth Kwame Dzokoto

Owass 107.3 MHz has appealed to the public and social media users to respect the privacy of the family of the late Seth Kwame Dzokoto following his death during an interview with the station’s morning show host, Prince Gyimah.

In a press release dated Thursday, October 22, 2026, the station expressed sadness over the incident and extended its condolences to the bereaved family, friends and loved ones.

The station acknowledged the commendations received by Prince Gyimah, the camera crew and the entire team for their professionalism during the difficult moment.

However, it stressed that the priority should be the life and memory of the late Seth Kwame Dzokoto rather than the recognition received by the team.

Owass FM urged the public, media practitioners and social media users to refrain from speculation, circulating unverified information and making comments that could worsen the pain of the bereaved family.

It further called for the family to be given the necessary time, privacy and space to grieve, adding that the public should await an official statement in due course.

The station concluded by expressing its heartfelt condolences to all who mourn the late former legislator and prayed for his soul to rest in perfect peace.

By: Jacob Aggrey