Ownkey wins Prop-Tech Innovation Company of the Year at 18th Ghana Property Awards

OWNKEY has been adjudged Prop-Tech Innovation Company of the Year at the 18th edition of the Ghana Property Awards, in recognition of its excellence, transparency, and resilience in Ghana’s property and construction sectors.

An accompanying citation said the award validates Ownkey’s pioneering, user-friendly digital platforms that simplify property search, transactions, and management, while reshaping how clients access real estate services in Ghana.

The platform was praised for applying innovation to solve real-world challenges faced by investors, developers, and everyday property seekers.

Ownkey is a digital real estate marketplace that enables direct communication between property seekers and verified agents or owners, reducing delays and inefficiencies associated with middlemen.

The awards jury described the platform as one of the most credible in the industry, noting that it has become synonymous with reducing uncertainty in property transactions.

Reacting to the honour, the Chief Executive Officer of Ownkey, Mr. Ilyas Ibrahim, said the company’s verified listings directly address persistent challenges in the sector.

“Through our verified listings, we actively tackle issues of litigation and land tenure insecurity,” he noted.

The platform offers a range of advanced features, including high-quality photos, video and virtual tours, interactive map search with a draw-to-search function, and real-time notifications.

According to Ownkey’s Operations Officer, Ms. Antoinnete Asabre, these tools are designed to support users throughout the entire property journey.

“From immersive Ownkey Shorts video tours to on-demand mortgage tools and our cutting-edge map search features, we provide the data and professional connections people need to make informed decisions,” she said.

Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GAPOA) Director, Madam Irene Agyenkwa, highlighted the relevance of Ownkey’s virtual and video tour solutions, noting that they allow both local and diaspora buyers to experience properties remotely, responding to growing demand for residential and commercial spaces.

A representative from the Rent Control Department also commended the platform for promoting standardised practices and transparent engagement among verified landlords, agents, developers, and property seekers, in line with government efforts to create an orderly and inclusive property ecosystem.

The awards ceremony underscored the growing importance of technology and effective land banking in Ghana’s housing agenda.

Representing the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu stressed that land remains central to national housing and infrastructure development.

Ownkey’s leadership said the award belongs to its users, agents, and developers who have embraced digital transformation, adding that the company will continue investing in technology that delivers security, clarity, and speed across the property value chain.

BY NORMAN COOPER

