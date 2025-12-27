PCG Blends Evangelism with Social Support at Street Party(Photo)

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has organised its annual “Jesus Christmas Street Party” as part of efforts to combine evangelism with practical social support for vulnerable children during the Christmas season.

The initiative was aimed at sharing the message of Christ’s love while providing relief and educational support to children who might otherwise be left out of the festivities.

The event was held on Thursday in the Teshie District of the Ga Presbytery, with activities taking place at the Landing Beach Preaching Point, Bethany Park, and the Grace Congregation at Sutsurunor.

Over one thousand children benefited from the outreach, receiving food, drinks, and learning materials, including exercise books, pencils, pens, rulers, erasers, and sharpeners.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rt Rev Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, led a team of ministers and church officials to interact with the children and deliver messages of hope and encouragement.

Addressing the gathering, Rt Rev Dr Kwakye said Christmas was not merely about gifts and food but about God’s love revealed through the birth of Jesus Christ, stressing that children should be reminded that they are loved and valued.

According to the church, the gesture was intended to support the education of the children while also meeting their immediate needs.

The programme featured singing and storytelling, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere. Parents and guardians who attended expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a source of relief and happiness for families during the festive season.

The Jesus Christmas Street Party has been organised annually by the PCG since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and reflects the church’s commitment to blending evangelism with social responsibility, particularly in support of vulnerable children.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG