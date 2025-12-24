The police has arrested a suspect who is on the police wanted list for several stealing offences during the Police arrest suspect for stealing participants belongings at Diaspora Summit 2025 Summit 2025 held in Accra on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Reagan Kwesi Egbi Addo, alias Morgan Addo, was accused of stealing personal belongings such as mobile phones, iPads, and credit cards, heightening vigilance at the ongoing Diaspora Summit 2025.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Accra yesterday the head of public affairs of the Accra Regional Police Command Supt Juliana Obeng said consequently, an undercover operation was mounted at the venue to enhance surveillance and ensure the safety of participants.

“The Accra Central Division Police Command wishes to inform the general public of developments arising from Police operations conducted during the Diaspora Summit 2025 held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)”, she said

According to her , the suspect was found wearing an official summit tag and posed as a legitimate participant at the event .

She said upon questioning, he failed to provide a credible explanation for his presence at the event and was subsequently arrested and detained at the ministries’ police station to assist with investigation.

Supt Obeng said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect employed deceptive methods to steal ATM cards.

She explained that investigations indicated that the suspect has withdrawn unspecified amounts of money using stolen ATM cards at several ATM locations.

The suspect , she said has also stolen ATM cards and other valuables during conference meetings by accessing participants’ bags and laptops, particularly during breaks.

According to her ,the event organiser when contacted by the Police and, in a statement, explained that registration for the Diaspora Summit 2025 was conducted online and open to the general public, which made it possible for the suspect to register and gain access to the event.

She said the police escorted the suspect to his residence at Ashale Botwe, where a search was conducted, and eight ATM cards belonging to different individuals were recovered.

“The recovered ATM cards have been retained as exhibits for further investigation. Police will formally engage the respective banks to assist in tracing the rightful owners of the cards to support”, she said .

She said the Accra Regional Police Command was committed to protecting lives and property, particularly during public gatherings and major events.

She added that while adequate police presence have been provided to ensure security, the Command cautions the public to remain vigilant, keep their personal belongings and valuables under close supervision at all times, and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the Police.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG