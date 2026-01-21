Police arrest suspect over Obuasi robbery and murder

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery that led to the death of a miner at Asonkore SSNIT Flats Down, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Rahman Adams, also known as Wale, was picked up on January 18, 2026, at Pomposo after what the police described as an intelligence led operation.

According to the police, the arrest is linked to a residential robbery that took place on December 12, 2025. Armed attackers reportedly stormed a house at Asonkore.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 42 year old miner inside the house.

Preliminary investigations by the police show that the attackers entered the house by cutting through a burglar proof window. They stole cash amounting to GH¢2,600, a laptop, and a vehicle ignition key.

During the attack, they assaulted the miner, who later died from the injuries.

The police indicated that two other suspects remain on the run. One of them is known only as A T, while the other is a Nigerian national. Investigators believe both men played key roles in the robbery and murder.

Items recovered from the scene include hammers, machetes, and cutters. The body of the deceased was taken to the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The police noted that Rahman Adams is currently in custody and assisting with investigations. They added that efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the remaining suspects so they can face justice.

By: Jacob Aggrey