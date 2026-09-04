Police arrest two, seize 147 parcels of suspected Indian hemp, tramadol in Dormaa Ahenkro

The Bono Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit has arrested a 66-year-old woman and her 29-year-old son after police allegedly found suspected Indian hemp, Tramadol and other restricted drugs in their rooms at Dormaa Ahenkro.

The suspects, Mary Awuni and Maxwell Akukah, were arrested during an intelligence-led operation at Kumi Daa Street, a suburb of the Dormaa Central Municipality.

According to the Bono Regional Police Command, a search conducted in their rooms led to the recovery of 147 yellow compressed slabs wrapped in sellotape and suspected to be Indian hemp.

Police also retrieved 270 boxes and 329 blisters of assorted Tramadol, 14 blisters of Rohypnol, GH¢87,751 and CFA 2,000.

The police explained that Mary Awuni was found with a metal trunk containing the 14 blisters of Rohypnol, GH¢72,612 and CFA 2,000.

She allegedly told investigators that the items and money had been given to her by a man in Accra to be delivered to another person in Côte d’Ivoire. However, she admitted ownership of the items found in her room.

Her son, Maxwell Akukah, was arrested in a separate room where the suspected Indian hemp, Tramadol and GH¢15,139 were found.

He allegedly claimed that the items belonged to his brother, Anthony, who was said to be outside Dormaa Ahenkro.

In a press release issued on September 4, the Bono Regional Police Command stated that the two suspects remain in custody and are assisting with investigations.

The police added that investigations were ongoing to identify and prosecute all persons found to be involved.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to combating narcotics-related offences and urged residents to provide credible information to help police protect communities and maintain public safety.

By: Jacob Aggrey