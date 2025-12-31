Police arrest two suspects for unlawful posses of 2,600 AK 47

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects for unlawful possession of 2,600 AK 47 ammunition and related accoutrements at the Kantanso–Asankare Police Barrier in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, Kwame Afram, a bus driver, and Godfred Essel, a mate, were arrested on 26th December 2025 when police officers on duty intercepted a Kia Granbird bus with registration number GT 5771-18 at the Kantanso–Asankare Police Barrier while travelling from Accra towards Walewale en route to Paga.

A thorough search conducted on the bus revealed two containers concealed in the vehicle, which contained a total of two thousand six hundred (2,600) AK 47 ammunition.

A further search of the bus led to the recovery of a bag hidden under the driver’s seat containing two bulletproof plates, one black crushed helmet, and a pair of long boots.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting investigations, while the bus and all retrieved exhibits have been impounded as investigations continue.