Police arrests suspect at Obuasi Asonkore SSNIT Flats Down robbery case

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery incident that led to the death of a miner at Asonkore SSNIT Flats Down, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, identified as Rahman Adams, also known as Wale, was arrested on January 18, 2026, at Pomposo through an intelligence led operation.

In a statement signed by the Ashanti South Regional Police Public Affairs Unit and shared with The Ghanaian Times, it said the arrest followed a residential robbery that occurred on December 12, 2025, when armed assailants attacked a house at Asonkore, adding that police officers who responded to the incident found the body of a 42 year old miner inside the house.

The statement said preliminary investigations established that the assailants gained entry into the house by cutting through a burglar proof window, robbed the occupants of cash amounting to GH¢2, 600, a laptop and a vehicle ignition key, and assaulted the deceased during the attack.

It noted that another suspect identified as A T, together with a Nigerian national, both currently at large, were believed to have played key roles in the robbery and murder.

Items retrieved from the scene included hammers, machetes and cutters, while the body was deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigations, while efforts are underway to locate and arrest the remaining accomplices to face justice.

By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

