Police deny alleged raid of Bono East NPP chairman’s house

The Ghana Police Service has refuted media reports alleging a raid on the residence of Mr Ibrahim Baba Bukari, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which purportedly led to the death of a person.

According to the Police, no such raid took place. Pre­liminary investigations show that on Friday, August 1, 2025, at about 1:20 a.m., officers from the Bono East Regional Command responded to a robbery incident where sus­pects were seen scaling a wall in Techiman.

One suspect, later identi­fied as Seidu Bukari, sustained gunshot wounds during the operation.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Bukari was a known member of a robbery gang in­volved in stealing motorbikes for resale in Kumasi.

He was also wanted in connection with another rob­bery under investigation.

The gang had returned to Techiman for a similar operation when they were intercepted.

A motorbike and other implements were retrieved from the scene. A manhunt is underway to arrest the remain­ing suspects.

It was later confirmed that the house involved belonged to Mr Bukari.

The IGP has deployed a team to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

