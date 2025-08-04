Police deny alleged raid of Bono East NPP chairman’s house
The Ghana Police Service has refuted media reports alleging a raid on the residence of Mr Ibrahim Baba Bukari, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which purportedly led to the death of a person.
According to the Police, no such raid took place. Preliminary investigations show that on Friday, August 1, 2025, at about 1:20 a.m., officers from the Bono East Regional Command responded to a robbery incident where suspects were seen scaling a wall in Techiman.
One suspect, later identified as Seidu Bukari, sustained gunshot wounds during the operation.
He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.
Bukari was a known member of a robbery gang involved in stealing motorbikes for resale in Kumasi.
He was also wanted in connection with another robbery under investigation.
The gang had returned to Techiman for a similar operation when they were intercepted.
A motorbike and other implements were retrieved from the scene. A manhunt is underway to arrest the remaining suspects.
It was later confirmed that the house involved belonged to Mr Bukari.
The IGP has deployed a team to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.
BY TIMES REPORTER