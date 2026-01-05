Police foil robbery attempt at Antoakrom-Manso Nkwanta stretch

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has foiled a planned robbery operation following intelligence that a gang of armed robbers had converged in a bush along the Antoakrom–Manso Nkwanta stretch, preparing to attack commuters.

Acting on the intelligence on 31st December 2025, a police team swiftly moved to the area and encountered four armed suspects who opened fire and attempted to flee upon seeing the police.

The Police responded to the attack, during which two suspects, later identified as Usmaro Mohammed and Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Yaw, sustained gunshot injuries, while two others managed to escape into the bush.

A search at the scene led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, one pump-action gun loaded with four BB cartridges, four spent cartridges, and a black bag containing 16 live cartridges, as well as a Toyota VOXY vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects in their operations.

The suspects are believed to be involved in several robberies in Manso and Obuasi, including the Mpohor gold robbery , the Nyinahini highway robbery, and a cocoa shed robbery at Sefwi.

Preliminary investigations have established that the suspects worked with some accomplices (names withheld) at Mankranso, Tamale, and Brekum who are currently at large.

The injured suspects were pronounced dead on arrival at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to arrest the remaining accomplices and establish the ownership of the impounded vehicle.