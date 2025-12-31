Police grabbed 16 suspected criminals in Accra

Sixteen suspected individuals have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for their involvement in various criminal cases recorded in the capital city between November and December 2025.

Some of the criminal cases for which the suspects were arrested included daylight robbery, phone snatching, residential robbery, impersonation of a military officer, and arms dealing and disruption of illegal weapons supply.

The arrest of the suspects was confirmed by the Director General of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the GPS, Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday.

According to her, the suspects were arrested at their various hideouts after months of intelligence led and coordinated operations by the GPS.

She noted that one of the suspects was arrested in connection with a daylight robbery attack on a jewellery shop at Adabreka where an amount of GHC 7.5 million proceeds from a gold transaction was being conveyed to the bank while five were also arrested for their involvement in notorious phone snatching and armed robbery syndicates within Accra and Tema.

Additionally, COP Donkor said that eight of the suspects were also arrested for residential robbery in areas such as Airport residential area, Oyibi, and Spintex, where they made away with valuable items of the victims.

Furthermore, she noted that preliminary investigations and search carried out by the GPS led to the recovery of pistols, a pump action gun, AK47 assault rifles, helmets, cutlasses, boots, body armour vests, a military camouflage bag, a bayonet, Hauwai gota set, and a pair of handcuffs with serial number 46446.

COP Donkor said that Abdulai Ibrahim, the suspect involved in arms dealing and disruption of illegal weapons supply, had been trafficking firearms to the Northern Region.

According to her, the suspect was arrested at the point of transaction at Sodom and Gomorah in Accra, where he had directed a potential buyer of a CZ rifle to be sold at GHC 35,000.

She said that the suspect, during interrogation, disclosed that he previously purchased and transported seven pump action guns to individuals in Wulensi.

The suspect, COP Donkor, said that he sourced the weapons from an arms dealer who operated around UTC in Accra.

Additionally, she noted the CID had secured the conviction of Pergringo Braimah Abubakar Sadick, aged 54, for the unlawfully discharge of firearm in public.

This, COP Donkor said, was after the Adenta Circuit Court One, had revoked the firearm of the convict and ordered its confiscation the state.

She also reaffirmed the commitment of the GPS to enforce the law and ensure public safety by taking firm action on the unlawful use of firearms.

COP Donkor further urged the citizenry to surrender illegal firearms or unregistered firearms to the appropriate authorities, noting “the GPS will not relent in its effort to fight the proliferation of firearms. “

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG