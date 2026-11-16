Police hospital announces mass burial of 350 unclaimed bodies

The Police Hospital in Accra has announced plans to conduct a mass burial of about 350 unclaimed and unidentified bodies currently kept at its mortuary.

The exercise, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, is aimed at making space available at the mortuary to ensure the proper functioning of its refrigeration facilities.

In a letter dated November 11, 2026, and signed by the Medical Director of the Police Hospital, Dr Samuel Otu-Nyarko, the hospital appealed to the general public to help identify the bodies and enable relatives to claim them before the burial.

It urged persons who suspect that their missing relatives may be among the bodies to contact the hospital’s Pathology Department for information and assistance with identification and collection.

The hospital has set December 10, 2026, as the deadline for relatives to come forward.

The management appealed for public cooperation in the exercise.

By: Jacob Aggrey