Police retrieve vehicle used in Adabraka Gold Jewellery shop robbery

The Ghana Police Service has retrieved a Toyota Highlander vehicle used in the infamous Adabraka Gold Jewellery Shop robbery that occurred in November 2024. The retrieval forms part of ongoing investigations into the high-profile robbery case.

The vehicle was recovered from its owner, suspect Abdul Samid Larry, popularly known as “Touch,” at Ashaiman Lebanon on January 15, 2026.

The suspect was arrested during the operation, while the Toyota Highlander, identified as an exhibit in the robbery case, was impounded for further investigations.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting investigations as police work to establish his level of involvement and trace other persons connected to the crime.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that investigations into the Adabraka Gold Jewellery Shop robbery are ongoing and reiterates its commitment to bringing all persons involved to face the full rigours of the law.