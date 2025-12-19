PPI for November falls to 1.3%

The year-on-year change in the Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for November 2025 stood at 1.3 per cent.

Thus, on average, the ex-factory price of goods and services increased by 1.3 per cent between November 2024 and November 2025.

According to figures from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the rate is 0.1 percentage points lower than the October 2025 producer inflation rate. On a month-on-month basis, the rate between October and November 2025 is -1.9 per cent.

The Mining and Quarrying sector, the largest with a weight of 43.7 per cent, recorded a 1.6 percentage points increase in producer inflation, from 0.7 per cent in October 2025 to 2.3 per cent in November 2025.

The manufacturing sector, which makes up 35 per cent of the PPI weights, decreased from 2.5 per cent in October 2025 to 0.5 per cent in November 2025, losing 2.0 percentage points.

Similarly, the producer inflation in the transport and storage sector continued to fall, declining from -8.8 per cent in October 2025 to -9.0 per cent in November 2025.

On recommendations, the GSS urged households and consumers to practice intentional spending by comparing prices, prioritising value, and choosing suppliers who offer transparent and competitive pricing.

It also called on them to leverage information by staying updated on inflation trends and making smarter purchasing decisions that protect their budget.

For businesses, the GSS advised them to reduce operational costs and enhance efficiency by streamlining processes, eliminating waste, and strengthening productivity to ensure optimal use of resources.

It also asked them to channel cost savings into strategic growth by reinvesting in upgrading tools, workforce skills, and strengthening supply chains to enhance long-term growth and competitive advantage.

It, however, urged the government to prioritise investments with high impact by targeting incentives to firms that expand production capacity, adopt advanced technologies, and create new jobs.