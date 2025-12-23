Premier League: Medeama squander top spot opportunity after home draw with Basake Holy Stars

Medeama SC were left frustrated at home after settling for a 1–1 draw against Basake Holy Stars on Monday, missing a golden opportunity to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.

The visitors stunned the former champions in the 29th minute when Koffie Hagan capitalised on a costly goalkeeping error from Abdul Adams Jabal, calmly slotting home from close range to give Holy Stars a surprise lead at the TnA Stadium.

Despite dominating possession and pushing forward for much of the contest, Medeama struggled to break down a disciplined Holy Stars defence and looked set for a damaging home defeat. Relief finally arrived in the 89th minute when substitute Kingsley Braye rose to the occasion, firing in the equaliser to restore parity and ignite hopes of a late winner.

However, Holy Stars held their composure in the closing moments, standing firm to secure a valuable point on the road and deny Medeama a return to the summit.

The result leaves Medeama in second place on 27 points, one behind league leaders Aduana FC.

The Tarkwa-based side will rue the missed opportunity, particularly on home soil, but still have a chance to mount another title push with an outstanding fixture against Gold Stars set for December 31.