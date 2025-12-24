PRES MAHAMA HAS SHOWN POLITICAL WILL AND LEADERSHIP TO ARREST GALAMSEY MENACE — DEPUTY GAMING COMMISSION CEO

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Lamtiig Apanga, has said the government deserves commendation—both locally and in the diaspora—for the aggressive and sustained fight it has mounted against illegal mining in the country.

He noted that the menace of illegal mining, popularly known as “galamsey,” has not only caused extensive damage to the environment and water bodies, but has also posed an existential threat to human life across several communities.

Drummers at this year’s N’daakoya Festival marked in Zuarungu

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration inherited the issue, with successive governments doing little to reclaim degraded lands or restore heavily polluted water bodies.

Mr. Apanga made these remarks in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Timales at Damolgo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, Tuesday, as he sought to assess the performance of the government so far, after one year in office.

He stressed that the John Dramani Mahama-led administration had exceeded expectations in confronting the problem head-on.

Naba Billia-Maaletinga Afegra III, flanked by his chiefs and elders at this N’daakoya Festival observed in Zuarungu

“Considering the seriousness of the galamsey menace, which has plagued this country for over a decade, I believe the current administration deserves the accolades for the fast pace at which the issue is being handled,” he said.

Mr. Apanga highlighted several government-backed interventions, including the establishment of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), which has led to the arrest of scores of illegal miners. He urged the taskforce to sustain its momentum.

“From the get-go, government has implemented initiatives that speak volumes of its seriousness in this fight. One such initiative was the launch of the Responsible Community Mining Initiative—an effort during which the nation tragically lost seven gallant men, led by the late Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, in a plane crash,” he recalled.

Despite the setbacks, he expressed optimism that the government would remain resolute in seizing equipment used by illegal miners and neutralising their operations.

“It is unfortunate that predecessors left behind a terrible problem for us. They used illegal mining as a political tool to win elections twice, yet did little or nothing to eradicate it,” he lamented.

Mr. Apanga therefore called on all Ghanaians—traditional leaders, clergy, and political actors—to unite behind the government’s efforts to wage a relentless war against the “monster” of illegal mining. He observed that many lands and water bodies had been destroyed “to the bone.”

He added that the government’s initiatives mark a significant step toward ending a canker that has wreaked havoc on the country’s natural resources. He urged citizens to show commitment to restoring forest reserves and water bodies that have been severely degraded.

Touching on the overall performance of the current administration, the deputy CEO said several socio-economic measures had been rolled out to ease the unprecedented hardships faced by citizens.

He noted that within just 10 months, the administration had taken bold steps to build a more inclusive economy and society.

“Ghanaians, including Nabdams, have felt the reset. Prices that fluctuated under the previous regime are now stable, and we are seeing better administration and improved leadership,” he said.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, DAMOLGO