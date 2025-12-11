President Mahama asks Majority Leader, Chief Whip to withdraw OSP Repeal Bill

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Majority Leader and the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament to withdraw a Private Member’s Bill that seeks to repeal the law establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The directive follows the President’s statement on Wednesday during a meeting with the National Peace Council, where he publicly supported efforts to strengthen the OSP as part of Ghana’s fight against corruption.

President Mahama believes the OSP remains an important institution and should be empowered rather than dissolved.

He also encouraged the office to step up its work to boost public confidence and deal directly with corruption cases, in line with its original purpose.

By: Jacob Aggrey