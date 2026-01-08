President Mahama’s first year in office – promises, progress, way forward

ONE year into President John Dramani Mahama’s current administration, the nation finds itself at a crucial point of reflection.

Anniversaries of governance are not simply ceremonial milestones; they are opportunities to measure promise against performance, rhetoric against results, and hope against reality.

As we mark this first year, it is important to assess government delivery in key areas that shape the daily lives of Ghanaians: rule of law, the stability of the cedi, inflation, security, job creation, the proposed 24-hour economy, agriculture, and the broader economic outlook.

On the rule of law, the administration has consistently pledged commitment to constitutional governance, judicial independence, and institutional strengthening. There have been visible efforts to affirm respect for democratic processes and to maintain cohesion among state institutions.

In our view, however, deepening the culture of accountability must remain a top priority. Ghanaians expect not only speeches on anti-corruption but decisive actions that deter impunity and reinforce public trust in state institutions.

Strengthening anti-graft bodies, enhancing transparency in public procurement, and ensuring swift justice delivery will define how this commitment is ultimately judged.

On the economic front, we commend the Mahama Administration for the stability of the cedi for the past year. Exchange rate stability is not merely a technical economic issue; it directly affects fuel prices, cost of living, and business certainty.

While key interventions have brought temporary relief, the stability of the currency must be anchored in diversified production, disciplined fiscal management, and a reduction in import dependence.

The same applies to inflation. Though there have been attempts at easing price pressures, many households continue to feel the pinch in food prices, transportation fares, and essential commodities. Policymakers must sustain prudent economic management to ease the burden on ordinary citizens.

The Ghanaian Times views security as one area where continuity, vigilance, and investment are essential. Ghana has largely remained peaceful in a region characterised by growing instability. The administration deserves commendation for maintaining calm, ensuring civil order, and enhancing law enforcement capability.

Yet peace is never guaranteed. Rising unemployment, cybercrime, and transnational security threats demand constant readiness. Strengthening community policing, intelligence gathering, and youth engagement will be vital to sustaining Ghana’s stability.

Perhaps one of the most discussed pillars of this administration has been job creation. The expectations are understandably high. While some initiatives have offered opportunities, the scale of unemployment, particularly among the youth, continues to challenge government.

Sustainable jobs cannot emerge without a thriving private sector, predictable policy environment, and skills development that matches industry demand.

The 24-hour economy vision stands out as one of the flagship ideas of this presidency. Properly implemented, it holds potential to expand productivity, attract investment, deepen industrialisation, and create round-the-clock economic activity.

But it requires infrastructure reliability, energy stability, transport efficiency, favourable business regulations, and security assurance. Ghanaians will judge this policy not by its ambition, but by visible transformation in industry operations, employment creation, and national productivity.

Agriculture, the backbone of livelihoods for millions, remains central to Ghana’s prosperity. This first year has seen efforts toward input support, mechanisation, and food supply interventions.

However, persistent challenges, post-harvest losses, limited irrigation, access to financing, and value addition must be addressed decisively. The nation’s food security and export competitiveness depend on it.

In the broader scope of economic management, the administration has laid out bold aspirations. But aspirations must steadily translate into outcomes felt in homes, markets, farms, and workplaces.

As we enter the second year, government must deepen delivery, communicate honestly, engage citizens, and place national interest above partisan comfort.

The first year has been a mix of effort, expectation, and evolving results. The path ahead requires discipline, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the Ghanaian people.

The nation watches, hopeful that the next chapters will write a stronger story of shared growth and renewed confidence.

