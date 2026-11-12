Prez Mahama launches new Ghana heritage series banknotes

President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched the Ghana Heritage Series banknotes, introducing a redesigned set of cedi notes expected to last longer than the existing ones.

The launch, held at the Bank of Ghana in Accra on Thursday November 12 2026, was attended by the Governor of the central bank, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, President Mahama said the new banknotes are made from reinforced cotton paper to make them more durable than the old notes they are replacing.

According to him, the new banknotes will circulate alongside the existing ones, which will be gradually withdrawn by banks until the new series takes over completely.

President Mahama said the cedi had remained an important part of Ghana’s economic journey despite the challenges the country had faced over the years.

He added that the introduction of the new series was part of efforts to strengthen confidence in the national currency and improve its durability.

The President linked the currency upgrade to the government’s new economy programme, a four-year initiative estimated at $10 billion, which he said is aimed at transforming Ghana’s economy.

The Ghana cedi was first introduced in July 1965, replacing the Ghanaian pound. It has undergone several changes over the years, including the 2007 redenomination, which removed four zeros from the currency.

By: Jacob Aggrey