Princess Jannis Foundation donates to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer of the Princess Jannis Foundation, Princess Jannis Acheampong has donated essential items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in Accra to support the welfare of patients and staff at the facility.

The donation, made through the Princess Jannis Foundation, included food items, toiletries, sanitary supplies, bottled water and other essentials was a humanitarian gesture done to also mark her birthday.

The visit formed part of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable groups and promoting compassion-driven community development.

Speaking during the presentation, Princess Jannis emphasised that her birthday was an opportunity to give back to society and extend love and hope to persons living with mental health challenges.

“My birthday is not just a time to celebrate life, but a moment to share love and kindness with those who need it most. Mental health is an important issue, and we must all play our part in supporting institutions that care for the vulnerable,” she said.

Management and staff of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital expressed their appreciation to the Princess Jannis Foundation for the timely donation, describing it as a meaningful contribution that will positively impact patient care and daily operations during the yuletide.

The Princess Jannis Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to humanitarian support, social empowerment and community development initiatives across Ghana.

The Foundation continues to champion causes that uplift the less privileged and promote social responsibility.