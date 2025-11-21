Prof. Ernest Yorke elected new GMA president

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has elected Professor Ernest Yorke as President after securing 53.6 per cent of valid votes, defeating his closest contender, Dr Justice Yankson, in a closely contested national election.

Chairperson of the GMA Electoral Committee, Dr Rita Larsen-Reindorf, who announced the results on November 15, 2025, commended members for their strong participation and adherence to democratic principles. She said the smooth conduct of the electronically held poll reinforced the Association’s commitment to transparency and effective internal governance.

Prof. Yorke’s victory gives him a firm mandate to lead the Association’s negotiations, policy advocacy, and professional development agenda. An accomplished academic, educator, and health advocate, he brings decades of service to the GMA, having risen through various roles, including Junior Doctors’ Representative Council member, Divisional Secretary, Divisional Vice-Chair, and Member of the GMA Council.

His ascension to the presidency is seen as the culmination of years of consistent involvement in the Association’s governance structures, providing him with deep insight into the challenges facing medical practitioners. These include specialist training gaps, the need for improved health infrastructure, remuneration concerns, and broader healthcare policy implementation.

Prof. Yorke, who polled 1,857 votes, assumes office at a time when members are calling for strengthened welfare systems, improved working conditions, and more robust engagement with the Ministry of Health. Expectations are high that his leadership will drive reforms in specialist training, public health preparedness, and professional development within the GMA.

BY TIMES REPORTER

