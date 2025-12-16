Prof. Mike Oquaye calls for national unity amid political polarisation

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, has called on Ghanaians to come together to address growing political polarisation in the country.

Speaking on Channel one media’s Point of View, Prof. Oquaye said Ghana has become too divided along political lines, a situation he believes is harmful to national development and social cohesion.

According to him, there is the need for a broad national agenda that focuses on unity and consensus building, especially on issues that affect the country as a whole.

Prof. Oquaye noted that many matters which should be treated purely as legal issues often end up being handled politically, to the detriment of the rule of law. He said this trend weakens institutions and is not healthy for society.

The former Speaker stressed that experienced leaders who have held public office and understand how the system works must come together to find solutions to the problem of polarisation.

He warned that the country cannot continue on its current path and urged stakeholders to take deliberate steps to promote national cohesion for the good of the nation.

By: Jacob Aggrey