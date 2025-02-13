Promasidor dialogues with partners, honours top-performing distributors

Promasidor Ghana (PGH) has honoured its top-performing distributors at its annual Partners’ Dialogue & Awards event in Accra, with Tonifel Prestige Ltd winning the coveted National Best award and 10 others.

Tonifel (Accra East) bagged the ultimate prize, Area Best and eight brand specific awards went to Cowbell VitaRich & Premium, Cowbell Coffee, Cowbell Flavour, Miksi Flavour, Onga Powder, Onga Tablet, Yumvita, and Twisco.

The 2024 National Best Dis­tributor took home a KIA 2700 truck, whereas Maaltima Enter­prise and P.K Anos Enterprise grabbed the first and second-run­ner up positions respectively.

The manufacturing company treated a number of deserving distributors to an all-expense paid trip to South Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Promasidor Ghana, Samir Sadaoui, praised PGH’s distributors for their years of con­tinuous dedication to making PGH and its brands a shining example in the business space.

The PGH CEO congratulated all brand, area, and national levels award winners for their outstand­ing performance.

“As partners, we encourage you to adopt the best manage­ment practices, and uphold the highest possible standards in business operations to ensure the continuity of the businesses despite any obstacle,” he said.

Commenting on the win, CEO of Tonifel Prestige, Felicia Banahene, said “On behalf of my team at Tonifel, I want to thank the management of Promasidor for going out of their way to recognise us for our hardwork in 2024. We commit to doing more to grow exponen­tially.”

The 2025 Partners’ Dialogue & Awards Night started off with a business meeting in the morning to review the 2024 performance, 2025 volume pro­jection with an action plan and a Town Hall meeting. The day was crowned with an Awards/Gala Night in the evening.