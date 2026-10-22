PSG outclass Barcelona in 6-goal thriller

Paris St Germain underlined their status as European champions by beating Barcelona 4-2 in a blockbuster Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG, with Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal twice pulling Barcelona level ‌in the second half.

Barcelona arrived at the Parc des Princes with a perfect record across all competitions this season, but PSG proved more clinical in a breathless contest to hand the Catalans their first defeat of the campaign.

The relentless tempo took its toll, with PSG’s Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos, along with Barcelona’s Dani ⁠Olmo, all forced off through injury.

PSG peppered the Barcelona goal in the opening five minutes, with Kvaratskhelia hitting the post, before the game settled into a rhythm.

The hosts gradually took control of midfield and went ahead after Yamal surrendered possession in his own half, allowing Doue to drive a fierce low shot into the corner.

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia produced several saves to keep Barcelona in the contest before Espart, making his first Champions League start, created and finished a superb move to equalise in the 55th minute.

Ferran Torres hit the post against his former club before Hernandez headed PSG in front from a corner in the 72nd minute, starting a burst of four goals in 14 minutes.

Lamine equalised again for Barcelona with a brilliant individual effort in the 79th minute, before Vitinha responded for PSG with a fine strike 109 seconds later.

As Hansi Flick’s side searched for an equaliser, Fabian Ruiz converted an Achraf Hakimi cross at the back post to seal the victory.

The result lifted PSG onto nine points and top of the Champions League standings, ahead of Liverpool ‌on goal ⁠difference. – Reuters

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Desire Doue and Joao Neves celebrating the opening goal

Results

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Stuttgart 1-1 Atlético

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