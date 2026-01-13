QNET Ghana ushers in 2026 with Media Soirée, plans bigger V-Africa convention

QNET, the wellness and lifestyle direct selling company, has engaged journalists and stakeholders at a New Year Media Soirée in Accra to reflect on its 2025 milestones and outline plans for 2026.

QNET Spokesperson and Country Business Agent, Bola Ray, highlighted two key achievements last year: the successful hosting of the company’s first regional African convention in Accra and strengthened collaboration with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to combat the misuse of the QNET brand by fraudsters.

The 2025 convention attracted about 5,000 participants from across Africa. Building on that momentum, QNET announced plans to host a much larger V-Africa Convention in Accra later this year.

Bola Ray also disclosed plans to set up a QNET Experience Centre in Ghana to provide credible information and allow the public to experience QNET products firsthand.

Head of Compliance, Naana Quartay, said QNET’s partnership with EOCO has resulted in intensified nationwide public education, including community roadshows targeting groups vulnerable to online scams and illegal migration schemes falsely linked to QNET.

She noted that the collaboration has contributed to rescuing more than 300 victims and supporting the repatriation of foreign nationals deceived into travelling to Ghana.

She added that QNET will expand its awareness campaigns in 2026, stressing that community education remains key to preventing fraud.

QNET also announced that its Compliance Office, launched in July 2025 and inaugurated by the Director-General of CID, COP Lydia Donkor, continues to serve as a coordination hub for law enforcement collaboration.

On products, the company reported sustained interest in its EDGE Plus, Amezcua wellness products, and HomePure air and water systems in 2025, and said it will introduce new wearable wellness devices and health supplements this year.

QNET further reiterated its social impact commitment, citing its free financial literacy programme, which has reached more than 1,000 beneficiaries across five cities, and continued support for the ANOPA Project, which promotes inclusive education for children with disabilities.

QNET said it is also exploring more international partnerships and events for Ghana in 2026.

By Gordon Wellu

