Qualiplast honours 38 employees at end-of-year party, awards night

QUALIPLAST Limited last Wednesday climaxed its 2025 activities with an End-of-Year Party and Awards Night to celebrate its staff for their commitment and resilience over the period.

Held under the theme “Shaping Excellence, Celebrating the Journey and Honouring the Hands Behind It,” the event brought together management and employees to reflect on the company’s performance, challenges and achievements over the past year.

The event saw a total of 38 low and middle level employees honoured within various categories.

Addressing the gathering, the General Manager (GM) of Qualiplast, Mr Joseph Akl, said the occasion was an opportunity to celebrate the collective efforts of staff, noting that the company’s progress was driven by teamwork, dedication and shared pride in being part of the organisation.

He described the awards as recognition of professionalism, consistency and excellence demonstrated by employees.

Mr Akl recalled that the company entered the year following significant internal changes, including the identification and strengthening of weaknesses in systems and controls.

He explained that while the process was uncomfortable at times, it was necessary to protect the integrity of the company and safeguard the efforts of honest and hardworking employees, adding that the reforms would continue and intensify in the coming year.

The GM noted that the business environment remained challenging, citing the change in government and broader economic pressures as a few of the challenges that confronted their operations.

According to him, the decline in inflation had resulted in pressure to lower prices without a corresponding reduction in costs, leading to tighter profit margins and the need for greater financial discipline and operational efficiency.

Despite these challenges, Mr Akl said Qualiplast had remained resilient by reducing machine downtime, increasing production output and maintaining customer confidence.

He expressed gratitude to staff for their commitment and assured them that management was confident in the company’s ability to face future challenges, stressing that Qualiplast’s strength lay in its people.

The Managing Director (MD) of the company, Mr Fares Akl, commended the staff for their hard work, commitment and dedication, describing their resilience and teamwork as key to sustaining the company through a challenging year.

He said the collective effort of employees across all departments contributed significantly to the company’s performance and stability, noting that every role played was vital to the organisation’s continued success.

He expressed optimism about this year, saying it presented fresh opportunities and improved results, while reaffirming management’s commitment to growing the company for the benefit of all employees.

Touching on issues of accountability, the MD disclosed that although the company performed well and had the capacity to offer better bonuses, losses arising from dishonest practices during the year negatively affected the company’s finances.

He explained that these setbacks limited management’s ability to reward staff as expected.

The MD therefore called on employees to act with integrity and responsibility, protect company resources and look out for one another.

He stressed that the company could only grow and improve salaries and bonuses when all staff placed the organisation’s interests first and worked together to secure a better future for themselves and their families.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

