RE: Technical Challenge with MMS – Compliant Meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has resolved the Technical Challenge with the MMS-Compliant Meters.

“Customers can now successfully purchase electricity credits for their MMS- Compliant Meters via the ECG Power App/Short code *226# and from third-party vendors,” it said on Monday , December 29, 2025.

“We thank all customers for their support and cooperation , “ ECG’s External Affairs Manager , Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku announced in a statement issued in Accra copied the Ghanaian Times.

Sunday’s Technical Challenge with the MMS -Compliant Meters led customers to form long queues

at private vending points to purchase electrify credits.

