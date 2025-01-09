Reduce cost of living, combat corruption, curb galamsey…public cry out to govt

A cross-sec­tion of the public has expressed the need for the new govern­ment, led by President John Dramani Mahama, to formu­late and implement policies to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times following the assumption of power by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), they mentioned some of the issues to be addressed as reducing the cost of living, con­tinuing the free SHS education policy, combat corruption, curb galamsey, and create employ­ment for the teeming unem­ployed youth.

From Takoradi, Clement Adjei-Boye reports that some of the residents there expressed high expectations to be fulfilled by President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, they reminded the new government about the promises to reduce high prices, continue with free SHS education and the fulfilment of payment of the uni­versity fees for first-year students.

They also said President Mahama should not abandon projects initiated by the New Patriotic Party government such as the PTC Interchange, the Takoradi Market Circle, the Agenda 111 and the PTC-Agona Nkwanta road projects, in line with his campaign promise.

“We want the new govern­ment to change the dynamics of politics in this country and complete every project. This is not about NPP or NDC. It’s for the citizens of Ghana. If the government can’t continue with the projects, then, it would be a ban on our development. With four years, you can do a lot,” a student, Elikem Emekor Honu, said. He urged the new govern­ment to pay serious attention to the road infrastructure in the Western Region in order to help reduce fares and subsequently the high cost of foodstuffs.

The Acting Queenmother of the Shama Traditional Area, Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, called for a better collaboration between traditional leaders and the government, regarding devel­opment projects, especially those in their communities.

She added that, “Our expecta­tions are that the government will prioritise infrastructure devel­opment in rural areas, including roads, schools, healthcare facili­ties, and water supply systems.”

“We also expect an increased recognition and support for chiefs and queen mothers and that the new government will recognise our roles in traditional governance and provide support for our activities,” Nana Gyamfi­aba stated.

“By addressing these expec­tations, the new government can strengthen its relationship with traditional leaders and promote development, peace, and stability in Ghana,” the queen mother indicated.

Residents in some parts of the Upper East Region say they have high expectations to be met by the NDC government during its mandatory four-year term.

From Bolgatanga, Francis Dabre Dabang reports that the residents here had asked the new­ly-installed president to, among others, be steadfast and stick to his promise of cracking the whip on corrupt officials of the outgo­ing government, taking steps to stabilise the Ghanaian Cedi, and addressing the increasing unem­ployment rate in the country.

That, they said, would not only restore investors’ confidence in the economy, but also address the excruciating hardship that Ghanaians, especially the vulner­able, continued to be confronted with.

Mr Anonyeta Aguah, a teach­er, said he knew the outgoing government had mismanaged the economy so much so that the economy was almost in “coma”, but he was hopeful that the Mahama-led regime would select and appoint competent hands to aid him deliver the country from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-support economy.

“The headache facing this country is how to deal with the issue of stabilising the “broken” economy, and I want Presi­dent Mahama to prioritise that issue above any other promises he made in the run-up to the polls held last year,” he stated. He also indicated that the people of the region would appreciate the president if he implemented the 24-hour economy pledge.

He further expressed the hope that the system could help the idling youth, who had been reeling under hardship for the past years, to engage themselves in productive ventures as liveli­hoods.

Samuel Agbewode reports from the Volta Regional capi­tal, Ho, which the people had expressed high hopes about their development aspirations by way of seeing major transformation in their living conditions under the President John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government that had taken over power from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The residents of the Volta Region, who have earned the accolade “world bank “of the NDC, also expressed the hope that since the party was in gov­ernment, more attention would be paid to the development of the region than ever before to give meaning to the region as the major support base of the party.

A teacher, Ms Gifty Adzo Tay, said the Volta Region lacked socio-economic activities that would entice the youth to stay and work in the region.

They appealed to the new government to endeavour, and to establish factories in order to create jobs for the youth and enhance the economic life of the people in the region.

A trader, Ms Veronica Sablah, said President Mahama should first tackle the poor economic situation in the country, which culminated in high cost of food, which made life difficult to the ordinary Ghanaian.

Ms Sablah said President Ma­hama should work hard to reduce the price of cement to reduce the cost of building.

