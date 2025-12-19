REFFA AWARDS 2025; A night of glitz, glamour and a celebration of African stories

The powerful and vibrant landscape of African filmmaking received a regal celebration on Saturday, December 13, 2025, as the maiden edition of Regal Film Festival and Awards (REFFA) held its grand awards night gala at the magnificent Palms Convention Centre, located within the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The event, which was preceded by a four-day festival of film screenings, masterclasses, and networking, lived up to its promise as a major pan-African platform, drawing a massive turnout of incredible filmmakers, actors, industry professionals and stakeholders from across African countries and the diaspora.

The red carpet was a dazzling display of African fashion and glamour, setting the stage for an evening dedicated to honouring cinematic excellence.

Attendees hailed from key film hubs like Nigeria, Mauritius, Ghana, Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, Morroco and beyond, underscoring REFFA’s commitment to continental unity and collaboration in the arts.

The Executive Director, Selassie Ibrahim and the REFFA team were praised for successfully launching a platform that not only recognizes outstanding talent but also provides vital opportunities for creative exchange and industry growth.

The overwhelming presence of both established and emerging talents highlighted the festival’s immediate impact in bridging the gap between creativity, technology, and financing in Africa’s film ecosystem.

The awards ceremony recognized achievements across numerous categories, celebrating the diversity and quality of films submitted from over 21 countries.

The movie ‘3 Cold Dishes’ directed by Oluseyi Asurf Amuwa and produced by Grammy award-wining artiste, Burna Boy won big on the night including Best Actress, Most Promising actor, Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Sound, Best Cinematography.

They also walked away with a brand new car for winning the Best Picture award.

The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries which included the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Julius Debrah, the archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Mr Ibrahim Mahama and a host of others including a representation from the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

There were performances from Sonnie Badu, Diana Hamilton, King Promise, Kizz Daniel, Empress Gifty, Nene Narh, Parrot Mouth, Kwan Pa Band and Patchbay Band.

The maiden REFFA Awards concluded with a strong message: African cinema is a rapidly thriving industry with stories that resonate globally. The success of the festival in Accra signals a powerful new chapter for regional collaboration and international recognition of African film.

Some of the winners were

Best Film – RISE (Zimbabwe)

Best Documentary – Beyond Olympic Glory (Nigeria)

Best Animation – The Guardians —The Chosen Ones (Ghana)

Best Student Film – Ebu (Ghana)

Best Actor (Male) – Ricky Adelayitar – The Fisherman (Ghana)

Best Actor (Female) – Fat Toure / Osas Ighodaro / Maud Guerard – 3 Cold Dishes, Asurf Oluseyi – 3 Cold Dishes

Best Pictures – 3 Cold Dishes (Nigeria)

Best Ghanaian Film – The Fisherman (Ghana) Best African Language Film — Karamoja (Uganda), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Clemento Suarez (Ghana).