Reporting the Central Bank without shaking confidence

Every headline carries weight. Every word published on the Bank of Ghana sends a signal, not only to policymakers and investors, but to ordinary citizens whose livelihoods depend on economic stability.

In times of uncertainty, the media’s responsibility goes beyond reporting events; it must help the public understand them without amplifying fear or speculation.

The recent media engagement by the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Zakari Mumuni, is therefore timely, not as a plea for protection, but as a reminder that in modern economies, communication itself is a policy.

The media’s duty to report on the Bank of Ghana is unquestionable. Monetary policy, currency movements, and institutional performance affect every household and business. However, the manner of reporting matters as much as the facts themselves.

The Ghanaian Times reminds the media that the central bank is not just another public institution.

It is the anchor of monetary stability, the custodian of confidence in the financial system, and a key pillar in Ghana’s macroeconomic recovery efforts as such how it issues are reported matters.

This is not an argument for silence or censorship. The media has an unquestionable duty to scrutinise public institutions, demand accountability, and explain decisions that affect the national purse.

But scrutiny must be rooted in accuracy, context, and restraint. Sensational headlines, conjecture presented as fact, or alarmist framing may win attention, but they risk unintended consequences; capital flight, currency pressure, and erosion of public trust.

Leadership transitions, policy debates, and internal reforms are normal features of any central bank, especially one navigating post-crisis recovery.

When these developments are framed as crises rather than processes, the public is left anxious and markets unsettled.

A misplaced headline can travel faster than a clarification, and the damage done can outlive the news cycle.

In our view, Ghana’s recent economic history makes this caution even more necessary.

After years of fiscal strain, debt restructuring, and inflationary pressures, confidence is slowly being rebuilt.

The Bank of Ghana has a critical role in that process, working alongside fiscal authorities to stabilise prices, strengthen reserves, and restore credibility.

Media narratives that suggest institutional collapse or policy confusion without firm evidence undermine these efforts.

Responsible reporting does not mean avoiding tough questions. It means asking them with fairness. It means distinguishing between fact and opinion, between confirmed developments and insider speculation.

It means giving space to official explanations while still interrogating them. Above all, it means remembering that financial journalism is not political commentary; its impact is immediate and real.

The public, too, deserves clarity. Complex monetary issues must be explained in plain language, not reduced to dramatic soundbites. When the media educates rather than inflames, it empowers citizens to engage meaningfully with economic policy and governance.

As a democracy, Ghana benefits from a free and vibrant press. But freedom carries responsibility. We exhort that in reporting on the Bank of Ghana, editors and reporters must weigh the national interest alongside the public’s right to know. The goal should be illumination, not agitation; understanding, not uncertainty.

At this critical moment, the media must rise to its highest standards. Ghana’s economic recovery depends not only on sound policy, but also on confidence and confidence is shaped, in no small part, by the stories we tell.

