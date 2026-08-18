Sagnarigu MP empowers 475 artisans

A total of 475 artisans in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region on Saturday received working tools from the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Atta Issah, to improve their livelihoods and empowered them economically.

The items included sewing machines, hairdryers, barbering kits, welding machines and make up accessories.

At a short but colorful ceremony in Sagnarigu, Mr Issah said it was a promise fulfilled to the people of the municipality during his campaign tour of the constituency in 2024 elections.

Some of the beneficiaries

He highlighted that the idea also aimed to equip the local artisans with the essential tools to enhance their productivity and support to expand their businesses in the constituency.

The MP stated that the gesture formed part of his efforts to promote self-employment and reduce poverty within the constituency and beyond.

He said the unemployment remains a major challenge, particularly among young people, and the initiatives such as this was critical in creating sustainable livelihoods among the people in the constituency.

Investing in artisans, he emphasised, was a direct way of stimulating grassroots economic growth in the constituency.

Mr Issah said it was every leader’s responsibility and duty to bring development to their people and that he would continue to do his best to help facilitate development in the area.

“The distribution of the equipments today is to go a long way to develop your profession to the standard in the constituency,” he said

Mr Issah added that leadership was about service to the people and he was doing exactly that to ensure that the people gets the needed development that they deserved in the constituency

The MP stated that the presentation of the equipment would also deepen confidence in the artisans to help eradicate poverty in the constituency.

He then advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the equipment to improve their services and increase their income status and called on them to train others in their respective trades in order to multiply the impact of the intervention across the municipality.

The MP, however, reaffirmed his commitment to initiating more development-oriented initiatives to support the constituents.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Sagnarigu Municipal, Mr Abdulai Imorow Gong, commended the MP for initiating such programme to benefit the people of the constituency.

He said this would go long way to help the unemployed youth in the area to eradicate poverty across all sectors of the artisanship.

Mr Gong also tasked the beneficiary to take good care of the machines for others to also benefit from the programme.

Miss Hamdia Alhassan Yakubu, a beneficiary, expressed her happiness to the MP for the timely support, and said the tools would significantly ease their work and help them attract more customers.

She, however, described the initiative as life-changing, adding that it would not only improve their businesses but also enhance their standard of living.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, SAGNARIGU

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