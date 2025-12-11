Sammy Awuku warns against actions threatening Ghana’s democratic stability

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammy Awuku, has raised strong concerns about what he describes as “a deliberate and coordinated attempt” to push Ghana toward a one-party state.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, MP said recent political developments suggest an effort to weaken key institutions that protect the country’s democracy and accountability systems.

Awuku noted that although President John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 elections decisively, electoral support is never permanent.

He cautioned the President to protect his legacy and resist calls for constitutional changes or any attempts to prolong leadership beyond established limits.

According to him, no former Ghanaian leader including Jerry John Rawlings, John Kufuor, John Atta Mills, or Nana Akufo-Addo ever attempted to extend their stay in office.

He emphasised that elections allow citizens to either renew or withdraw their consent, which is the foundation of leadership accountability.

“Authority is borrowed, not owned; entrusted, not inherited,” he wrote, urging leaders to respect the will of the people.

He criticised what he described as worrying silence from the clergy, civil society groups, and moral leaders, who in the past consistently called out government excesses.

He said remaining silent now is dangerous because the country may only react when the damage becomes irreversible.

The MP listed a series of recent developments that he believes feed public concern, including the removal of the Chief Justice, rerun elections in Ablekuma North and Kpandai, controversies around the Late Ernest Yaw Kumi’s seat, moves to remove the Electoral Commission Chair and her deputies, and a bill seeking to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, these events show a pattern that Ghana must not ignore.

He urged Ghanaians regardless of political affiliation to speak up to protect the country’s democracy.

“Our silence today could cost us the country we hope to leave for the next generation,” he warned, calling for national unity in defending the constitution.

He ended his statement by declaring, “I am a Ghanaian and I have a voice too. God bless our homeland Ghana.”

By: Jacob Aggrey