Samsung takes Galaxy technology to Dakar 2026

Samsung Electronics, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, is bringing its Galaxy technology and athlete-centred programmes to the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 to enhance the experience of young athletes during a significant stage in their sporting careers.

The Games, taking place in Senegal from October 31 to November 13, 2026, have brought together more than 2,700 young athletes from 207 countries to compete in 25 sports.

Dakar 2026 marks a historic milestone as the first Olympic Games of any kind to be held on the African continent.

Samsung is drawing on nearly four decades of involvement in the Olympic Movement to strengthen its support for the Youth Olympic Games, a partnership that dates back to the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010.

The Executive Vice-President and Head of Global Brand Centre at Samsung Electronics, Ms Stephanie Choi, said the Youth Olympic Games represented an important stage in the development of young athletes, bringing together competition, friendship and personal growth.

“The Youth Olympic Games represent an important stage in a young athlete’s journey where competition, connection, and personal growth come together,” she said.

“At Dakar 2026, we are committed to bringing the Games to more people and enriching the experience for the athletes who take part through purposeful Galaxy innovation and programmes designed around their needs.”

Having introduced sports technology innovations at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Milano Cortina 2026, Samsung is extending some of those innovations to the Youth Olympic Games for the first time.

Galaxy S26 Ultra devices have been incorporated into the coverage of skateboarding and taekwondo alongside conventional broadcast cameras, providing handheld, close-up and vertical camera angles to complement traditional television production.

Dakar 2026 is also providing an opportunity for Samsung to test and assess the applications as it explores how mobile technology can enhance future Olympic experiences, including the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The Olympic Victory Selfie is also making its debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, extending a programme that has become a feature of athlete celebrations at the Olympic and Paralympic Games since its introduction at Paris 2024.

The initiative gives athletes an opportunity to capture and share personal moments marking significant achievements in their sporting careers.

Using Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition devices, medal winners across various disciplines will take victory selfies around medal ceremonies, creating lasting memories to share with family, friends and supporters around the world.

At the Samsung Open Station in the Youth Olympic Village, the company has created a relaxed and welcoming space where athletes can take a break from competition, interact with fellow participants from different countries and explore creative opportunities through Galaxy technology.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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