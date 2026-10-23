Sarah Adwoa Safo announces return to Dome-Kwabenya NPP parliamentary race

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has announced her intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the constituency, reversing her earlier decision to pursue opportunities beyond Dome-Kwabenya.

In a statement dated Thursday, October 22, 2026, she said her decision followed consultations with party leadership and executives, as well as further reflection on her commitment to the constituency.

Adwoa Safo, who represented Dome-Kwabenya in Parliament for 12 years, said she was determined to build on the development achieved during her tenure and address the constituency’s remaining challenges.

She highlighted the NPP’s electoral performance in the constituency under her leadership, noting that the party’s votes increased from 63,373 in 2012 to 75,041 in 2020.

She called on party members, stakeholders and constituents to engage with her as she seeks another opportunity to represent Dome-Kwabenya in Parliament.

By: Jacob Aggrey