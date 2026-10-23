SDA church donates to Ho Female Prison

The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church has made a donation to inmates of the Ho Female Prison in the Volta Region.

The donation was made on Thursday, October 22, 2026, by a delegation from the South England Conference and the Volta Mission of the SDA Church.

The items were presented to the baby of a trial prisoner and other inmates of the facility.

The donation was received by ASP Edna Nyarko, the duty officer, on behalf of the Officer-in-Charge of the station, ADP Lydia Odoi-Yemoh.

As part of the visit, the delegation shared the word of God with the inmates, offering encouragement and comfort, and promised to return in due course.

The inmates expressed gratitude to the team for their show of love and support.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme