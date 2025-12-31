Security arrangements for 31st December activities

The Ghana Police Service wishes to assure the public that adequate security measures have been put in place across the country to ensure the safety and protection of all persons during activities marking Wednesday, 31st December, as Ghanaians usher in the New Year.

Police personnel have been deployed, and patrols intensified in communities, major towns, entertainment centres, and along key highways to ensure safety and security while maintaining public order.

Traffic officers will be deployed and positioned at major intersections to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate movement of people and vehicles.

Special security arrangements have also been made at public gathering venues, such as churches, event grounds and other locations expected to attract large crowds.

The Service calls on the public to cooperate fully with officers on duty, to remain vigilant, and to be each other’s keeper by looking out especially for neighbours who might not be at home.

“Promptly report any suspicious activities to the police on 0302773906, 18555, 191, or 112 for immediate action,” they tasked the public.