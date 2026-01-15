Semenyo on target as Man City beat Newcastle in League Cup semis

Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki both scored as Manchester City took control of their Carabao Cup semi-final against holders Newcastle United.

Semenyo only completed his £65m move from Bournemouth less than a week ago, but the new arrival has already made a huge impact.

After netting one and setting up another on his debut, in the club record-equalling 10-1 rout against Exeter City at the weekend, the forward stepped up with a crucial opener in the first leg of this semi-final at St James’ Park.

Semenyo, who later had a goal disallowed, was in the right place at the right time to convert at the back post after Jeremy Doku’s cross was hooked on by Bernardo Silva.

No wonder Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe rued how Semenyo was eligible to play on Tuesday night following a rule change – despite already featuring for Bournemouth earlier in the competition.

But Newcastle’s evening got worse deep into stoppage time when substitute Cherki doubled his side’s advantage after lashing the ball into the net.

How Newcastle will rue what might have been after the hosts created a number of opportunities to open the scoring.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford clawed Yoane Wissa’s looping header away before Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes struck the bar with a rasping effort just seconds later.

Wissa also had a golden chance to put his side in front early on – only to scoop the ball over the bar from close range.

But it was Manchester City, the eight-time winners, who take a commanding lead back to the Etihad when these sides meet again in the return fixture on 4 February.-BBC

