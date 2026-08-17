Serve with integrity, hard work – Vice President tells civil servants

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on civil servants across the country to renew their commitment to integrity, innovation and hard work to help rebuild the nation.

Speaking at the 2025 Civil Service Awards night on Friday, the Vice President said government policies could only succeed when public servants performed their duties with dedication and commitment.

Vice President Professor Opoku- Agyemang (middle) with some of the awardees amd other dignitaries at the event

She said the Civil Service remained the engine of governance, preserving institutional memory and translating policy decisions into tangible results for the public.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the government was implementing major public sector reforms to build a more efficient system.

“These efforts include the National Public Sector Reform Strategy 2, as well as a new national framework to establish an independent commission focused on fair and transparent public sector compensation,” she said.

She congratulated the award winners, describing their recognition as a reward for discipline and excellence.

The Vice President reminded all public servants that their work was a sacred trust entrusted to them by the citizens of Ghana.

She added that those who did not receive awards should not feel left out, stressing that they remained vital to the country’s progress.

The Head of the Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, urged workers to move away from traditional routines and focus on delivering tangible results.

He called on civil servants to break down institutional silos, embrace digital innovation and move from merely doing things right to doing the right things that directly improved the lives of citizens.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh said legal provisions supported the recognition and reward of exceptional performance as a means of building a culture of accountability and high standards across ministries and departments.

He encouraged every civil servant to ask themselves how they could better serve the public and make a lasting difference through their daily duties.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

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