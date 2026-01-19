Shatta Wale moves to court over alleged defamatory comments by Blakk Rasta

Management of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has confirmed plans to take legal action against broadcaster and musician Blakk Rasta over comments they describe as defamatory.

In a press release issued on Monday January 19 2026, Shatta Wale’s management announced that the artiste has instructed his lawyers to file a defamation lawsuit following a series of public statements which they consider false and damaging to his reputation.

The statement noted that Shatta Wale respects freedom of expression and the role of the media in public discussion.

However management stressed that free speech comes with responsibility and requires accuracy fairness and professionalism especially when discussing a person’s character and integrity.

According to the management the decision to go to court was taken after careful consideration.

They explained that the legal action is meant to protect the artiste’s personal and professional image and to reinforce the need for responsible broadcasting in Ghana’s media space.

Management also indicated that since the matter is now before the courts Shatta Wale will not address the issue through the media.

They expressed confidence in the judicial process and believe the courts are the right place to resolve the matter.

The statement assured fans business partners and the general public that Shatta Wale remains focused on his music ongoing projects and positive contributions to the entertainment industry.

By: Jacob Aggrey