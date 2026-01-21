Shatta Wale speaks out after apology from media commentator

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has issued a strong public statement calling for an end to what he describes as continuous attacks on his brand, following an apology from media commentator Awal Mohammed.

In the statement, Shatta Wale acknowledged the apology but stressed that persistent criticism and what he sees as deliberate attempts to damage his image must stop.

He noted that for many years, he has spoken for the streets, the youth, and people who feel ignored by society, while also promoting Ghana on the global stage and creating jobs through his work.

He expressed concern that some media personalities, commentators, and influential figures continue to target his name unfairly.

According to him, the issue goes beyond music and touches on respect, fairness, and national maturity.

The musician warned that continued disrespect toward voices that represent ordinary people could have wider consequences.

He emphasised that the Shatta Movement remains strong and organized, and that the patience of the masses should not be taken for granted.

He added that if systems continue to fail the people, they have the ability to organize politically through numbers and truth, not violence or hate.

Shatta Wale clarified that his message was not a threat but a reminder of reality, stressing that attacking a symbol that represents millions of people can have social, cultural, and democratic effects.

He called for respect, fairness, and unity, saying the voice of the people will always rise.

The statement comes after Awal Mohammed recently described Shatta Wale fans during a public discussion as junkies.

The comments triggered backlash from fans of the musician, prompting Awal to later issue an apology.

