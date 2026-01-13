Shun pessimism, focus on progress Rev. Wengam urges Ghanaians

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has asked Ghanaians to shun the attitude of pessimism and grumbling, which makes it difficult to acknowledge what God has done for them individually and as a nation.

“Grateful people are content with their accomplishments, and this spurs them to higher heights and further translates into national development.”

Rev. Wengam was preaching at the non-denominational church service at the Forecourt of the Presidency to mark the first anniversary of the 2nd term of President John Mahama.

Present were the President himself, the First Lady Mrs. Lordina Mahama, the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, the Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, heads of the security forces, and other institutions.

Speaking on the topic, “The impact of gratitude on leadership success and national development,” Rev. Wengam drew lessons from how Samuel led Israel to express gratitude to God, and declared, “Ebenezer,” meaning: thus how far God had been good to them.

The General Superintendent commended President Mahama for instituting the special event to enable the nation to appreciate God for his blessings. He said when the nation of Israel observed that thanksgiving, they attracted blessings of peace, political stability, economic restoration, and leadership success.

Rev. Wengam spoke against the “sense of entitlement and greed which leads to ingratitude and corruption.” He applauded President Mahama’s achievements so far, including economic recovery, the stability of the cedi against the US dollar, and efforts to forge national unity.

The General Superintendent, assisted by the Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana, prayed for more divine blessings on President Mahama and his appointees, as well as for peace and prosperity for the nation.

Various members of the clergy took turns to pray for other areas of national development. Muslim clerics also prayed for the unity and transformation of Ghana.

By Times Reporter

