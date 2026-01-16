Sogakope Court jails man 15 years for defilement, incest

A Circuit Court at Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, has sentenced a 40 year old man, Gideon Doe Adifu, to 15 years imprisonment for defilement and incest.

The court, presided over by Mr Joseph Nadaado, sentenced Adifu to 10 years in hard labour for defilement and five years for having sexual intercourse with his biological daughter.

Both sentences would run concurrently.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Haruna Doho from the Akatsi police command, told the court that the victim lived with the convict at Akatsi –Kpotame together with his wife.

According to the prosecutor, the convict had been abusing the biological daughter since 2022.

Mr Doho narrated that the wife of the convict, who is the complainant, identified it after careful observation that their 14 year old daughter was pregnant and upon questioning, the victim told her that the father (convict) was responsible for the pregnancy.

He said the complainant then reported the matter to the police at Akatsi and the convict was arrested after a medical examination report, which proved that the victim was sexually abused and was 17 weeks pregnant.

The accused (father) was arrested and further investigations showed that he was having sex with the daughter somewhere in 2022 at Akatsi-Zuta where the victim was living with the parents.

The Prosecutor indicated that in 2024, the family re-located to Akatsi-Kpotame, where the convict continued having sex with her daughter anytime he was in the house alone with her until the mother discovered the pregnancy.

The Presiding judge, upon a careful examination of the case, sentenced Adifu on his own plea of guilty to the charges of defilement and incest.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, SOGAKOPE

