Some NPP members believe they will lose the 2028 elections with Bawumia – Ebo Buckman alleges

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman, has alleged that some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believe the party will lose the 2028 general elections if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes their presidential candidate.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Mr. Buckman said Dr. Bawumia often distanced himself from the failures of the Akufo-Addo government even though the presidency was a joint ticket.

According to him, while many Ghanaians see President Akufo-Addo as the worst-performing president in the country’s history, Dr. Bawumia has been claiming he is Ghana’s best vice president.

“I don’t see how this is possible. If the president is the worst, then the vice president cannot claim to be the best. They both failed together,” Mr. Buckman argued.

He accused Dr. Bawumia of making false claims, including taking credit for the introduction of mobile money interoperability.

He said it was misleading for Bawumia to suggest Ghana was the first country to implement it, explaining that Tanzania had already launched such a system in 2014.

Mr. Buckman reminded Ghanaians of the unfulfilled promise of an airport and a harbour for the people of Cape Coast, saying those projects had not materialised despite the vice president’s assurances.

He further alleged that the NPP’s internal processes were being manipulated in favour of Dr. Bawumia.

However, he maintained that this would not worry some people since, in his view, the NPP had no realistic chance of winning the 2028 elections based on its recent performance.

According to him, the upcoming elections should be about competence, character, and credibility rather than just political parties.

He added that Mr. Alan Kyerematen was a far better candidate compared to others in the race.

Mr. Buckman revealed that a new political party was preparing to present itself as an alternative, insisting that many NPP members who lose out at congress would eventually join this group.

By: Jacob Aggrey