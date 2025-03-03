Special Prosecutor calls for bold reforms to combat corruption

The Special Pros­ecutor of Ghana, Mr Kissi Agye­beng, has called for significant consti­tutional reforms and a shift in national mindset to strengthen the fight against cor­ruption and state capture.

He stressed that these measures are crucial to ensuring the country’s development.

Speaking at the 5th Annual Constitution Day Public Lecture in Accra on February 28, Mr Agye­beng proposed embedding the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) within the Constitution to safeguard its independence and operational effectiveness.

He argued that the current legal framework, under Section 79 of Act 959, is ambiguous and unneces­sarily complex, creating confusion rather than clarity.

“We must transform the consti­tution by integrating anti-corrup­tion concepts and institutions into its structure. Upon this foundation, we can build a robust and prag­matic statutory framework to make corruption a high-risk, costly, and unattractive enterprise,” he stated.

A Comprehensive Anti-Corrup­tion Law Addressing the theme: ‘A Few Good Men: Suppressing and Repressing Corruption and State Capture in Aid of Development,’ Mr Agyebeng advocated for the enactment of a comprehensive Corrupt Practices Act.

This legislation, he suggested, would clearly define corruption and related offences, providing a struc­tured and direct approach to tack­ling all forms of corrupt practices while eliminating legal loopholes.

He acknowledged the significant challenges in fighting corruption, emphasising the necessity of public support and collective sacrifice. He also highlighted deliberate efforts to undermine the work of the OSP, including calls from influential quarters to dissolve the office.

“We frequently hear calls—often from the highest levels—that the OSP should be scrapped because it serves no useful purpose. There are also continuous attempts to discredit the Office and its princi­pal officers, often from individuals under investigation or their associ­ates,” he disclosed.

Despite these challenges, Mr Agyebeng reaffirmed that the OSP remains Ghana’s best opportunity to combat corruption, even though it is often perceived as an inconve­nience.

The Special Prosecutor ac­knowledged the complexities of proving corruption, particularly the blurred lines between lawful and unlawful gifting. He described a culture where gifts and promises are exchanged in ways that obscure accountability.

Again, he argued that addressing this issue requires not only legal re­forms but also a fundamental shift in societal attitudes.

As part of the solution, he called for the introduction of unexplained wealth investigations and lifestyle audits, extending beyond public officials to private individuals with questionable wealth.

He also emphasised the need for greater transparency in political party financing and a crackdown on the monetisation of public elections.

Additionally, to ensure effective prosecution, Mr Agyebeng pro­posed the establishment of special­ised anti-corruption courts, staffed by judges with specific training in handling corruption cases.

He underlined the importance of judicial independence and urged the promotion of a culture that rewards integrity and upholds truth within the judiciary.

He further suggested the inte­gration of anti-corruption studies into school curricula at both the basic and secondary levels, aiming to instil strong moral principles in future generations. He stressed that societal interest must always take precedence over personal gain.

The lecture, open to the public, was organised by the UPSA Law School in collaboration with the One Ghana Movement.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA