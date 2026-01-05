Stalled road projects reactivated as Ghana nears completion of debt restructuring – Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, has confirmed that major road projects previously affected by Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) are now being resumed, following the near completion of the country’s debt restructuring exercise.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, January 5, the minister explained that several critical infrastructure projects had been stalled under the previous administration due to financial constraints linked to the debt exchange.

He cited the Pokuase–Amasaman road and other key roads across the country as examples of works now being reactivated.

“We are almost 100 per cent through with the debt restructuring. So, almost all the roads that were stalled because of the debt restructuring are now being reactivated,” Mr. Agbodza said, highlighting the government’s progress in resolving the funding challenges that had delayed these projects.

He further noted that even special projects financed under external arrangements, such as those by Sinohydro, had been addressed.

“Even the Sinohydro projects that were stalled, like the interchange in Takoradi, have all been resolved, and we are in the final stages. If the contractors want to go to the site today, they can do that,” he added, signalling a renewed focus on completing stalled infrastructure nationwide.