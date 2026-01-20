Stanbic Bank named best in corporate banking customer experience   

Stanbic Bank Ghana has been adjudged the Best Corporate Banking Customer Experience Leader in the 2025 KPMG Customer Experience Leaders Assessment.

The bank achieved the highest customer experience score of 88.8 out of 100 in the corporate banking category, ranking first in four of the six assessment pillars – empathy, integrity, personalisation, and time and effort.

A press release issued by Stanbic Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the recognition reflected the bank’s deliberate focus on customer-centric service delivery, trusted relationships, and relevant financial solutions.

Mr Musah Abdallah, Head of Corporate Banking at Stanbic Bank, said the recognition was an affirmation of the bank’s purpose-driven approach.

“Being ranked number one in corporate banking customer experience again, while remaining among the top banks in retail and SME banking, reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our teams,” he said.

Mr Abdallah said the bank’s focus went beyond rankings to long-term value creation for customers and the economy.

He said Stanbic Bank positioned itself as a trusted partner, supporting clients’ ambitions, enabling sustainable growth, and contributing to national development.

Mr Abdallah said the performance underscored the bank’s strategy of embedding customer experience across its operations, including digital platforms, relationship management, and advisory services, particularly for corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said the bank would continue in 2026 to partner customers with insight, innovation, and dependable service to drive sustainable growth. GNA

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q